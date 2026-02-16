Intelligence that works for every citizen reliably

As leaders, military scholars, diplomats and industry representatives gather in New Delhi for the AI Summit, it should not be mistaken for a conclave of coders speaking a language only machines understand. For many of us, myself included, it can seem difficult to grasp what will be discussed and how it affects daily life. Yet AI is no longer confined to laboratories or technology parks. It’s becoming an invisible assistant in governance, security, disaster response, business and even the household. The real question is not whether India can build powerful algorithms but whether digital intelligence can serve every citizen.

At its simplest, AI is about experiential learning. Just as a seasoned commander reads terrain or a farmer reads the sky before rain, AI studies patterns in large volumes of data, recognises trends and anticipates what may come next. When woven into governance, it allows the State to act early.

India generates vast streams of information—on crops, rainfall, health, transport and markets. AI connects these fragments, helping detect distress, trigger timely medical response and improve emergency response time. The result is not abstract efficiency, but a smoother daily life.

This is where the ordinary citizen begins to see value. When shortages are anticipated, supply chains are adjusted before shelves empty. When disease trends are detected early, clinics prepare in time. When city services are monitored intelligently, breakdowns are prevented rather than repaired after causing inconvenience. Intelligence becomes a shared national asset.