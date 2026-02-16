PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo in New Delhi. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.

The India AI Impact Summit along with an expo is organized at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators at a time when nations are racing to define their AI agenda.

The expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem. Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many global leaders are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva - the presence of these heads of state underscores the high-level international engagement and interest around the AI agenda.

Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the summit. The UN Secretary General and senior officials from several international organisations will also join the deliberations.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Summit, visit the Expo, and engage closely with the CEOs.

The event will be closely watched globally as it unfolds, given that some of the biggest names shaping the tech narrative are slated to be part of it.