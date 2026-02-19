At AI Impact Summit, Meta's Alexander Wang pitches 'personal superintelligence' for India

NEW DELHI: Alexander Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, on Wednesday outlined an ambitious vision for "personal superintelligence" while positioning India as central to the next phase of global artificial intelligence development.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Wang said AI must be built to serve local needs and not become a one-size-fits-all technology shaped solely by Silicon Valley priorities.

"Three and a half billion people use at least one of our apps every day. More than half a billion are in India alone," Wang said, underscoring India's scale and strategic importance to Meta's AI roadmap.

Wang highlighted how AI tools are already being deployed across India — from automatic translation of Reels into regional languages to small businesses creating WhatsApp Business agents within minutes to engage customers.