Bill Gates withdraws from India AI Impact Summit; cancels keynote address

NEW DELHI: Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has withdrawn from the Indian AI Impact Summit, the Gates Foundation India said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Gates, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address on 19 February, will no longer deliver his address. However, the Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the summit.

“After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit,” the Gates Foundation India said.

“The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals.”

Gates arrived in India on Monday and met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.