Healthcare, education, deep research will flourish with AI: Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal

NEW DELHI: Sectors, including healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences, will flourish with the power of Artificial Intelligence, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

Mittal, speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, said that AI is becoming an integral part of the company's operations

"We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences...all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI). So from our company's standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate or serve our customers, build our networks and manage our networks," Mittal said.