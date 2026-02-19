AI Impact Summit: PM Modi unveils India's 'MANAV' vision, says AI must be 'accessible and inclusive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that artificial intelligence must be open to all, calling for its democratisation as he unveiled India's 'MANAV Vision' for AI.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Modi said that India not just a part of AI revolution, but leading it.

"Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it," he said in the presence of world leaders and CEOs of leading companies at the Summit.

"AI has to be democratised so that humans don't just become a data point for AI or remain a raw material for AI.... We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South," the prime minsiter added.

He unveiled India's 'MANAV Vision' for AI which encompasses moral and ethical systems, accountable governance and national sovereignty.