World approaching a 'Threshold Moment' in AI with Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

NEW DELHI: The world is approaching a "threshold moment" in artificial intelligence, with Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) potentially arriving within the next five years, said Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis on Thursday.

While speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Hassabis highlighted that general-purpose foundational AI models are improving at an unprecedented pace, becoming more capable almost week by week. He said this rapid advancement presents enormous opportunities for economic growth, productivity, and scientific progress.

At the same time, he urged caution, emphasizing that humanity does not yet fully understand how this technology will develop or be deployed.

"We must approach this with humility, recognizing that we do not yet have all the answers about how this technology will develop or be deployed in the world," he added.