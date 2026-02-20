Markets brace for volatile Friday as global risks cloud sentiment

Indian equity markets are expected to open Friday’s session on a cautious and subdued note, with sentiment weighed down by a combination of global risk aversion and recent domestic weakness. After a sharp sell-off in the previous session, investors are likely to remain defensive, focusing on capital preservation rather than aggressive risk-taking as uncertainty continues to dominate global markets.

Overnight cues from international markets point to a fragile risk environment. Rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, have pushed crude oil prices higher, reviving concerns over inflation and India’s external balances. For a large oil-importing economy, sustained firmness in crude adds pressure on the rupee, corporate margins and the broader macro outlook, prompting investors to pare exposure to equities. Global equity markets have also shown signs of fatigue, with volatility creeping up and safe-haven assets attracting renewed interest.

Domestically, the tone remains cautious following Thursday’s broad-based correction, which saw heavy selling across index heavyweights and cyclical sectors. The recent decline has dented short-term technical indicators, and market participants are increasingly wary of further downside if key support levels fail to hold. While long-term fundamentals are largely intact, the near-term narrative has shifted towards consolidation and correction after a prolonged rally earlier in the year.

“Markets are poised for a cautious to mildly weak opening , following yesterday’s sharp 1.41% decline that erased recent gains and wiped out nearly Rs 6.79 lakh crore in market capitalisation” said senior equity analyst and CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.