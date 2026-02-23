Markets to open week on cautious optimism as global relief meets domestic consolidation

Indian equity markets are expected to begin the week on a cautiously positive note on Monday, February 23, supported by improving global risk sentiment but tempered by lingering policy uncertainty and valuation concerns at higher levels.

Early indications point to a firmer opening for benchmark indices, with traders likely responding to relief across global markets after recent turbulence linked to trade policy shifts in the United States. However, the optimism is expected to remain measured rather than exuberant, with investors preferring selective positioning over aggressive risk-taking.

Global cues are marginally supportive, with Asian markets showing stability following a rebound on Wall Street. The easing of immediate fears around disruptive tariff escalation has reduced near-term downside risks, helping sentiment across emerging markets, including India. At the same time, investors remain conscious that global trade policy remains fluid and vulnerable to sudden reversals, which could quickly revive volatility. As a result, any early gains in Indian equities may face selling pressure as indices approach key resistance levels.

Domestically, the backdrop remains broadly constructive. Liquidity conditions are comfortable, and expectations of continued support from the central bank are helping cap downside risks, particularly for financial stocks. Banking and financial services are likely to stay in focus, with large lenders benefiting from steady credit growth expectations and improved asset quality trends. Select public sector banks may also see continued interest, though gains are expected to be stock-specific rather than sector-wide.

"The markets are poised for steady to positive start, as reflected by by firm trends in GIFT Nifty amid improving global risk sentiment after the US Supreme Court struck down President Trump's earlier reciprocal tariffs, and other factors. While near term sentiment has improved, markets may remain vulnerable to intermittent bouts of volatility as geopolitical and trade developments evolve," said R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

From a technical perspective, the market appears to be in a consolidation phase. The Nifty is expected to find buying interest on declines towards its lower support zone, while upside momentum may weaken as it nears recent highs.