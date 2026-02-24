Cautious start, selective buying: Dalal Street braces for a range-bound Tuesday

Indian equity markets are expected to open Tuesday on a cautious note, with investors weighing mixed global cues against improving domestic undercurrents. Overnight weakness on Wall Street, driven by renewed uncertainty around US trade policy and lingering concerns over technology valuations, is likely to temper risk appetite at the start of the session. Early indicators suggest a softer opening, but market participants are unlikely to take aggressive directional bets as they remain focused on key technical levels and near-term domestic triggers.

After a steady recovery in the previous session, the broader tone in Indian markets has turned more balanced rather than decisively bullish. Buying interest has been selective, led largely by banking and auto stocks, while information technology and export-oriented sectors continue to face pressure from global headwinds. This divergence has kept headline indices in a narrow range, reflecting an environment where investors are willing to deploy capital but remain wary of external shocks.

On the macro front, the absence of major domestic data releases means global developments will continue to guide sentiment. Trade-related signals from the US, currency movements and crude oil prices are likely to be closely tracked, particularly for their implications on inflation expectations and corporate margins. Any sharp moves in global bond yields could also influence positioning in rate-sensitive sectors.