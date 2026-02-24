Cautious start, selective buying: Dalal Street braces for a range-bound Tuesday

Indian equity markets are expected to open Tuesday on a cautious note, with investors weighing mixed global cues against improving domestic undercurrents. Overnight weakness on Wall Street, driven by renewed uncertainty around US trade policy and lingering concerns over technology valuations, is likely to temper risk appetite at the start of the session. Early indicators suggest a softer opening, but market participants are unlikely to take aggressive directional bets as they remain focused on key technical levels and near-term domestic triggers.
After a steady recovery in the previous session, the broader tone in Indian markets has turned more balanced rather than decisively bullish. Buying interest has been selective, led largely by banking and auto stocks, while information technology and export-oriented sectors continue to face pressure from global headwinds. This divergence has kept headline indices in a narrow range, reflecting an environment where investors are willing to deploy capital but remain wary of external shocks.
On the macro front, the absence of major domestic data releases means global developments will continue to guide sentiment. Trade-related signals from the US, currency movements and crude oil prices are likely to be closely tracked, particularly for their implications on inflation expectations and corporate margins. Any sharp moves in global bond yields could also influence positioning in rate-sensitive sectors.
Technically, the market structure suggests consolidation rather than a breakout. The Nifty is expected to find support on declines, with dips attracting buying interest from institutional investors who appear to be gradually rebuilding exposure after the recent correction. At the same time, resistance levels remain firmly in place, and sustained upside will require stronger participation beyond a handful of heavyweight stocks. The Sensex mirrors this setup, with traders prepared for intraday volatility but no clear trend until a decisive move emerges.
Sectorally, banking stocks are likely to remain in focus, supported by stable asset quality expectations and selective accumulation in large private lenders. Autos could continue to see interest on expectations of steady demand, while metals and IT may remain subdued amid global uncertainty. Mid- and small-cap stocks, which have shown signs of stabilisation, could see stock-specific action, though investors are expected to remain selective and valuation-conscious.
Overall, Tuesday’s session is likely to be characterised by a cautious but orderly tone, with markets consolidating recent gains while remaining sensitive to global cues. Investors appear to be shifting from outright risk aversion to a more measured approach, favouring quality names and defensive positioning until greater clarity emerges on global trade dynamics and the near-term earnings outlook.