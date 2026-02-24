IT stocks shed up to one-fourth of their value in February amid concerns over AI-led disruptions

In an unprecedented decline, shares of leading IT firms have lost up to one-fourth of their value in February over concerns about AI-led disruptions, particularly following the launch of Google-backed Anthropic’s new Claude AI security tool, which has added to uncertainty around the sector’s earnings outlook.

While the sectoral gauge -- the Nifty IT Index -- has plummeted 21% so far in February 2026, some of its constituents have seen a much larger fall. Shares of Coforge, which plummeted 5.2% on Tuesday, have declined 26% so far in February while LTIMindtree, which fell 6.4% on Tuesday is down 24.3%. Among the heavyweights, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has lost 17.4% of its value while HCL Tech and Infosys shares are down 21-22% so far this month.

As per estimates, IT companies have lost more than $54 billion in market value so far this month.

On Tuesday, the sell-off in IT stocks extended its pace with Nifty IT slipping to a multi-year low. The latest crash is attributed to a report by Citrini Research which outlined a scenario where Indian tech majors such as TCS and Infosys may see contract cancellations accelerating through 2027 as the marginal cost of AI coding agents collapses.

The report highlighted that India’s IT sector was largely built on the premise of cost-effectiveness but with artificial intelligence disrupting the coding business, the dependence on the Indian tech sector will shrink.