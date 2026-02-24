Global jitters hit Dalal Street as Indian markets open sharply lower

Indian equity markets opened Tuesday, February 24, on a distinctly weak footing as global risk aversion spilled over into domestic trading. Benchmarks slipped sharply at the opening bell, reflecting investor unease over renewed uncertainty around US trade policy and a broader pullback in global equities. The early sell-off was broad-based, with declines visible across heavyweight stocks as well as the wider market.

Heavy selling pressure dominated early trade. The Nifty 50 began the session around 25,640, down about 70–75 points, while the BSE Sensex opened near 83,050, slipping roughly 230–240 points from its previous close. The weak start reflected lingering global uncertainty and a cautious risk-off mood at the opening bell.

The negative tone was set by overnight losses on Wall Street, where concerns over fresh tariff measures and their potential impact on global growth weighed heavily on sentiment. Asian markets largely followed suit, offering little support to Indian equities. Against this backdrop, traders moved quickly to cut exposure, particularly in sectors seen as vulnerable to external shocks, reinforcing the risk-off mood at the start of the session.

"Escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions have heightened concerns over potential oil supply disruptions, while the rollout of Trump’s 10-15% global tariffs from today has injected fresh uncertainty into export-oriented sectors, despite recent calibrations in the US-India trade understanding," said R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.