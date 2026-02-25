From milk, vehicles to post-harvest losses: How the new GDP series sharpens household consumption data

NEW DELHI: The new GDP series, with base year 2022–23 and scheduled for release on February 27, fine-tunes several data points to more accurately map household consumption patterns, or Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which accounts for 55–60 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Dairy consumption gets a fresh benchmark.

For the first time, estimates of consumption of milk, butter, ghee and ice cream will be based on a dedicated study by the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

The study, with a reference period of 2021–22, provides updated ratios for the share of milk production used for home consumption, marketable surplus and processing losses. It also offers insights into the utilisation of surplus milk for various dairy products.

Retail prices derived from the study will be extrapolated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), replacing older static assumptions.

Counting the cars on the road

One of the most technically complex revisions relates to measuring consumption linked to road transport. The new methodology draws on two updated data sources to replace dated assumptions.

First, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has commissioned a study by the Centre for the Study of Regional Development at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).