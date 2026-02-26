Cautious optimism on Dalal Street as markets eye a steady, range-bound start

Indian equity markets are expected to begin Thursday’s session on a cautiously positive note, tracking supportive global cues and modestly improved risk appetite, though domestic trading is likely to remain range-bound and selective. Early indications from offshore index futures suggest a firmer opening after a muted close in the previous session, when benchmarks struggled to build sustained momentum amid mixed sectoral trends and lack of strong domestic triggers.

Global sentiment is relatively constructive this morning, with Asian markets mostly higher following stable overnight cues from the US, where equities found support in selective buying in technology and defensives.

However, the undertone remains cautious as investors continue to weigh the broader implications of global trade tensions, geopolitical developments and commodity price movements, particularly crude oil, which remains a key variable for Indian markets. Any sharp move in oil prices could quickly influence sentiment, given its impact on inflation expectations, the current account and corporate margins.

Back home, the technical setup points to continued consolidation rather than a decisive directional move. The recent inability of frontline indices to decisively reclaim higher resistance zones suggests that traders may continue to adopt a buy-on-dips approach within a defined range rather than chase rallies.

Support levels are expected to hold barring any negative global surprise, while upside may face resistance as investors book profits on minor rallies. Volatility has eased marginally in recent sessions, indicating reduced fear, but it remains sensitive to global headlines and expiry-related positioning.

“The markets are expected to begin the session on a steady note, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street – led by technology counters –and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade,” says R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

Institutional flows will be closely tracked throughout the day. Foreign portfolio investors have shown signs of stabilising their activity after a volatile phase, which has helped arrest sharper declines in the market. However, flows remain headline-driven and can quickly turn opportunistic.