Driven by manufacturing sector, India's real GDP grew 7.8% in Q3 on revised base

Indian economy grew at 7.8% year-on-year in the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2025-26, according to the advance estimates of national accounts released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) under the new 2022-23 base year series. This is the first time that the data for the gross domestic product has been computed with the revised base year.

While the real GDP growth stood at 7.8%, nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q3 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at ₹90.91 lakh crore, against ₹83.46 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9%. Real GVA in Q3 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at ₹77.38 lakh crore, against ₹71.77 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 7.8%.

The growth has been primarily attributed to the manufacturing sector. According to the government, the manufacturing sector has been the major driver in contributing to the resilient performance of the economy in the three consecutive financial years after rebasing. This sector has attained double-digit growth rates in FY 2023-24 and FY 2025-26.