India-backed International Solar Alliance remains focused on goals despite US exit, says Centre

NEW DELHI: Following the US exit from 65 international organisations, including the India-backed International Solar Alliance (ISA), the government said the alliance remains focused on its objective of supporting member countries to scale up solar energy.

According to government sources, the ISA will continue to work with member countries, particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, on the development and deployment of solar energy. Its work includes mobilising finance, building capacity, and reducing risk perceptions.

“ISA today represents 125 member/signatory countries. ISA remains focused on its objective of supporting member countries in collectively addressing key common challenges to scaling up of solar energy, in line with their needs, to achieve universal energy access,” said a government source.

The ISA is an initiative of India and France aimed at combating climate change through solar energy solutions. It was launched on the sidelines of the COP21 climate summit in Paris in 2015. Since then, the organisation has grown to include over 100 signatory countries, with more than 90 completing the formal ratification process to become full members.