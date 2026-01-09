India EV sales 2025: BYD hits 5,402 units, Tesla lags at 225

NEW DELHI: Among the niche and EV-only brands in the Indian car market, Chinese automobile giant BYD achieved sales of 5,402 units in CY2025, a massive surge of 88% year-on-year compared to 2,689 units sold in CY2024. BYD continues to see robust demand, despite high import duties on its completely built-up (CBU) models.

BYD’s global competitor -Tesla- could sell only 225 units since its debut in July 2025. After the much-delayed and highly anticipated arrival, Tesla has received a rather cold response from India’s EV enthusiasts. So far the brand has opened Experience Centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram and sells only Model Y in India.

BYD, on the other hand, currently supports customers through a national network of 47 showrooms across 40 cities, providing sales, service and charging guidance. It has a wider portfolio of models such as the Seal, Atto 3, eMax7 and Sealion 7.

While a comparison between two of the world’s largest EV companies is uneven in the Indian market context given that Tesla is a very new entrant and while BYD has been in the market for years, a global comparison also shows that the Chinese carmaker has taken a big lead over the American car company.

BYD ended 2025 as the world’s largest EV seller, overtaking Tesla. BYD sold more than 2.25 million all-electric vehicles in 2025, up 28% year-on-year, while Tesla is estimated to have delivered around 1.64 million EVs, down 9% Y-o-Y.

Vietnam’s VinFast, a new entrant in the Indian market, achieved 826 retail units in its inaugural year of sales. VinFast, which established a manufacturing unit in India, officially debuted in the Indian market in September 2025 with two EVs - VF 6 and VF 7. Going ahead, the carmaker has aggressive launch plans in the domestic market.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total electric car sales stood at 176,817 units in CY25, up 77% compared to 99,875 units sold in CY24. Home-grown auto major Tata Motors was the leader with the sales of 70,004 units, closely followed by JSW MG Motor India which sold 51,387 units. Mahindra & Mahindra took the third spot with sales of 33,513 units.

Competition in the EV market is expected to intensify in 2026 as all the leading brands - Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota and MG - are expected to launch new models.