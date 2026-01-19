IT union NITES files complaint with Labour Ministry against Wipro over delayed onboarding, hiring

CHENNAI: Pune-based IT and ITES union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Monday said it has filed a complaint with the Union Labour Ministry against Wipro Limited over an alleged delay in onboarding fresh graduates and misleading recruitment practices. The union has sought intervention from Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

NITES President Adv. Harpreet Singh Saluja said, "The affected candidates are fresh graduates selected through campus and off-campus recruitment processes conducted by Wipro Limited, including its Turbo and NextGen Talent hiring programs. Letters of Intent were issued to these candidates around May 2025, confirming their selection and detailing the role, compensation structure and onboarding process. In several cases, the company also issued formal onboarding communications confirming a joining date, work location and completion of documentation formalities."

Recently, Wipro, in a quarterly result announcement, had said that it is planning to recruit fresh graduates for specialised roles.

He further said, "Over a period of several months, the affected candidates repeatedly approached the company through official emails, calls and written representations seeking clarity regarding their onboarding status. In response, they either received no reply or were provided vague and automated responses referring to business demand, future batches or tentative timelines that were never honoured. No written explanation, confirmed onboarding date or formal cancellation has been issued to date."

He added that over 250 affected candidates from multiple states have approached NITES. NITES is prepared to submit all supporting documents, including Letters of Intent, onboarding communications, background verification records and correspondence exchanged with the company for the Ministry’s consideration, it said in the letter.