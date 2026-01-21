Deepinder Goyal steps down from CEO role at Eternal, company’s revenue jumps 202% in Q3FY26

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and Group CEO of Eternal, parent company of Zomato, has resigned from his executive role as CEO and Managing Director, effective from February 1, 2026. Goyal will transition to the position of Vice Chairman on the board while Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa takes over as Group CEO.

Goyal founded Zomato in 2008 and since then has led the company to make it a major force player in the quick commerce and food delivery space. He also led the company’s blockbuster listing in 2021 and acquired Blinkit in 2022. Blinkit has now become the biggest contributor to Eternal's revenue over the last few quarters.

“I have spent eighteen years, almost half my life, building this company. I will continue doing that. Albi (Albinder), Akshant, and I will continue to work closely together, as we always have…My involvement in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance, continues. This is where I have increasingly focused lately anyway,” said Goyal in a letter.

He stated that the centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi and as Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions. Stating reason for stepping down from executive role, Goyal said that of late, he has found himself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation.

“These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” noted Goyal. The entrepreneur last year invested $25 million of personal funds into Continue Research, a longevity research venture he started two years ago which aims to extend healthy human function through open-source biological research.