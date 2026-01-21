Gold, silver continue to be on fire on hardening US-EU standoff

MUMBAI: Gold and silver have remained on fire for the umpteenth session, with the yellow metal rallying 4.72%, or Rs 7,205 per 10 grams, to hit a new high of Rs 1,58,270 for the February futures contract, while silver futures for March delivery surged 3.46%, or Rs 11,190 per kg, to Rs 3,34,862 on Wednesday on the MCX.

At the same time, precious metals rallied to dizzying global highs, with gold touching $4,877 per ounce (28.35 grams), up 2.38% in late CME trade on Tuesday. Silver, however, was marginally lower at $94.60 an ounce, compared to $95.35 earlier.

The sharp surge pushed gold and silver ETFs higher by up to 8% in domestic markets on Wednesday. The rally was further fuelled by a massive sell-off in equities and a sharp plunge in the rupee, which hit a fresh all-time low of 91.30 in early trade.

Globally, stock markets remain under pressure, triggering a flight to safety into gold and silver amid heightened risk-off sentiment. This follows former US President Donald Trump’s bid to annex Greenland and the announcement of punitive 10% tariffs on eight of NATO’s largest members for not supporting the move, beginning next month, along with a reciprocal hardening of Europe’s stance against Trump.

Gold futures with February expiry jumped over 5% to breach the Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams mark. Contracts for April and June expiries rose 5% and 6%, respectively, to hit fresh all-time highs of Rs 1,66,048 per 10 grams and Rs 1,71,620 per 10 grams.

Silver futures for March delivery surged around 3.5% to cross the Rs 3.3 lakh per kg mark for the first time ever. Meanwhile, May and July expiry contracts jumped 4% and 5% to Rs 3.47 lakh and Rs 3.61 lakh per kg, respectively.