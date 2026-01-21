Re continues to plumb new lows, closes at 91.69 after hitting 91.74

MUMBAI: The rupee plunged to a new low on Wednesday, recording its biggest single-session fall in two months. It touched 91.7425 during the session and closed at 91.6950, marking its sixth consecutive day of losses. The currency fell 0.8% from its previous close of 90.9750.

The sharp decline came amid a global bond market rout and renewed US threats to acquire Greenland, which kept investors on edge and heightened concerns over capital outflows. Adding to the pressure, domestic equities witnessed a bloodbath for the second consecutive session, further weighing on sentiment.

The rupee opened 10 paise lower at 91.08 from previous close of 90.98 and continued to fall. The previous worst was on December 16, when it had plunged to 91.14.

The fall was exacerbated as the Reserve Bank stayed away from the market, and did not provide dollar supply, despite massive demand from exporters, traders said.

The rupee, the worst performing Asian on the day, is down 2% so far this month, after falling about 5% in 2025 when it closed as the worst Asian currency and the third worst in the world after its Turkish and Argentinian counterparts.

The problem is that all the challenges that had weighed on the rupee in 2025 remain in place and is only adding up. Equity outflows persist and importers are more inclined to hedge than exporters amid expectations of a further depreciation. Foreign investors had sold shares worth $3 billion so far this year piling up of their $19 billion rip-off in 2025, leading to more capital outflows, leaving the currency exposed to further weakness, according to analysts.