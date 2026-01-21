Rupee hits fresh all-time low, extends losing streak to sixth session

MUMBAI: Amid worsening market conditions, the rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Wednesday, falling 33 paise to 91.30 against the US dollar in early trade. On Tuesday, the currency had closed at a record low of 90.97, down 7 paise, weighed by strong dollar demand from metal importers and continued foreign fund outflows that dampened investor sentiment.

The rupee opened 10 paise weaker at 91.08 compared to the previous close of 90.98, but soon slipped sharply by 33 paise to touch a new lifetime low of 91.30. This marked the sixth consecutive session of losses for the currency.

According to forex traders, heightened geopolitical uncertainties—triggered by US threats of annexing Greenland and renewed warnings of strikes against Iran—have sparked a “sell America” sentiment. This has increased risk aversion and exerted additional pressure on emerging market currencies. So far in 2025, the rupee has depreciated 4.95%, making it the worst-performing Asian currency and the third weakest globally, after the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso, both of which have plunged nearly 50% each.

The continued bloodbath on Dalal Street, coupled with massive foreign investor exits, has further exacerbated the rupee’s woes. Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn nearly ₹36,000 crore from Indian markets until January 20, following outflows of over $18 billion in 2025 so far. These outflows have led to increased dollar demand, adding pressure on the domestic currency. The rupee had earlier touched an intra-day low of 91.14 and a closing low of 90.93 against the dollar on December 16, 2025.

During intra-day trade, equity benchmarks also hit fresh lows, with the Sensex hovering near the 81,000 mark and the Nifty briefly slipping below 25,000.