India to drive global energy demand as oil consumption stays above 100 million barrels per day: ADNOC CEO

NEW DELHI: Global oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, with India remaining the key driver, said Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, on Tuesday.

Dr Al Jaber, while speaking at the fourth edition of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, also mentioned that demand for both LNG and electricity is expected to grow by 50 per cent or more.

He said the growth is being driven by three powerful megatrends: the rise of emerging markets, the exponential growth of artificial intelligence (AI), and the transformation of energy systems, all of which converge in India.

"Electricity demand will be driven not only by AI and data centres but increasingly by cooling", he added.

Global air-conditioner numbers are projected to more than triple to 5.6 billion by 2050, equivalent to ten AC units sold every second for the next thirty years.

“Demand at this scale and pace requires investment in all forms of energy,” Dr Al Jaber said, adding, “The biggest risk is not oversupply, it is underinvestment.”