Economic survey sees no worries on the inflation front

MUMBAI: Retail inflation is unlikely to cause any major headaches for the economy and is likely to stay benign in the next fiscal—at under 4%— as well, supported by favourable supply-side conditions and the gradual pass-through of GST rate cuts, says the Economic Survey.

Citing RBI projections, the survey said inflation is likely to average 2% this fiscal, and may not exceed 4% in the coming fiscal as well.

The Reserve Bank has forecast the fourth quarter inflation path at 2.9% for this fiscal after Q3 printed in at 0.6% and for FY27, it is projected at 3.9% in Q1 and 4% in Q2.