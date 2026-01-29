India set to achieve growth targets if it focuses on skilling, business-friendly reforms: World Bank chief Banga

BHUBANESWAR: World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Thursday exuded confidence about India’s ability to sustained high growth and said the economy is well placed to achieve the 6.8–7.2 per cent growth projected for 2026-27 in the Economic Survey, provided the country continues to invest in skilling, infrastructure and business-friendly reforms.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here, Banga said India has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver high growth. “The real issue is not the percentage of growth. If India wants to become Viksit Bharat by 2047, then facilities like CTTC, the way skilling is being done here, and the commitment of people running such institutions are critical,” he said.

On global trade and the India-EU trade deal, Banga said bilateral and regional agreements have become increasingly important as the structure of global trade has changed. Over the last two decades, he said, global trade has quadrupled while the share of emerging markets has doubled from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, making countries like India central to global commerce.

"All trade deals are important. The number of regional and bilateral deals have doubled in recent years. But emerging markets like India are key components in trade. I think the India-EU trade deal could boost business confidence by lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides, provided it is phased carefully to protect domestic industries. But if you have to open up, you have to open up well," he said.

In the context of recent US tariff measures and rising protectionism, Banga said India should not be overly focused on tariffs but instead look at the opportunities available, particularly given the country’s vast domestic market and strong consumption demand.

"India’s vast domestic consumption demand provides a strong cushion against external shocks. India is a large country with very high domestic demand. That is a big opportunity in itself,” he underlined.

The WB president noted India's demographic advantage as around 12 million young people enter the job market every year. “If you skill them the right way, you can give them opportunities not just in cities, but also in villages, smaller towns and even overseas,” he said, pointing to CTTC as a model where skilling is driven by market demand, not just curriculum.