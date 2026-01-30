Confident Group chairman C J Roy dies by suicide at Bengaluru office

In a tragic development that has shaken business circles, the owner and chairman of Confident Group, Dr. C.J. Roy, aged 57 died by suicide on Friday at his office in central Bengaluru. Police said Roy was found with a gunshot wound inside his office premises in Anepalya, and he was declared dead at the scene. The incident came to light after staff members alerted authorities, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
Earlier in the day, Roy was raided by the Income Tax Department and was subjected to questioning.
Initial inquiries indicate that Roy was alone in his office at the time of the incident. Forensic teams were called in to examine the scene, and procedural formalities, including post-mortem examination, were initiated. Police have not disclosed any immediate motive, and it remains unclear whether a suicide note was recovered. Officers said they are examining Roy’s personal and professional circumstances and are speaking with family members, colleagues and close associates as part of the investigation.
Confident Group, founded in 2005, is a well-known real estate and infrastructure developer with projects spanning residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes and mixed-use developments. Over the past two decades, the company expanded its presence across Karnataka and other parts of India, building a sizable portfolio and a strong brand in the mid-segment and premium housing markets. Roy was widely regarded as a hands-on entrepreneur who played a central role in shaping the company’s growth strategy and operations.
News of Roy’s death spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of shock and grief from employees, business associates and members of the real estate fraternity. Several industry figures described him as a driven businessman with a keen eye for opportunities and a strong work ethic. At the company’s offices, staff members were seen in a state of distress as they struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss of their leader.
While the exact reasons behind the suicide are yet to be established, the incident has once again drawn attention to the intense pressures faced by entrepreneurs and senior corporate executives. The real estate sector, in particular, has been navigating a challenging environment marked by rising input costs, tighter financing conditions, regulatory compliance demands and fluctuating buyer sentiment. Industry observers note that such stresses, combined with personal factors, can take a heavy toll on individuals at the helm of large organisations.
For Confident Group, Roy’s death raises immediate questions about leadership continuity and succession planning. Company sources indicated that internal discussions are underway to ensure operational stability and to reassure customers, lenders and partners. Projects currently under development are expected to continue as scheduled, though the company may undertake a formal review of its management structure in the coming days.
Police said the case has been registered as a suicide, and further details will emerge once the investigation progresses. Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation until all facts are established.
The incident has also sparked renewed calls from mental health professionals and civic groups for greater awareness and support mechanisms for individuals dealing with stress and emotional distress. They stress that timely intervention, open conversations and access to counselling services can play a crucial role in preventing such tragedies.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and 044-24640050)