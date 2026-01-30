Confident Group chairman C J Roy dies by suicide at Bengaluru office

In a tragic development that has shaken business circles, the owner and chairman of Confident Group, Dr. C.J. Roy, aged 57 died by suicide on Friday at his office in central Bengaluru. Police said Roy was found with a gunshot wound inside his office premises in Anepalya, and he was declared dead at the scene. The incident came to light after staff members alerted authorities, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Earlier in the day, Roy was raided by the Income Tax Department and was subjected to questioning.

Initial inquiries indicate that Roy was alone in his office at the time of the incident. Forensic teams were called in to examine the scene, and procedural formalities, including post-mortem examination, were initiated. Police have not disclosed any immediate motive, and it remains unclear whether a suicide note was recovered. Officers said they are examining Roy’s personal and professional circumstances and are speaking with family members, colleagues and close associates as part of the investigation.