CJ Roy: A gritty man, who lived life king-size and built an empire

BENGALURU: On the bustling Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, a massive billboard loomed over travellers, featuring CJ Roy, chairman of Confident Group, who shot himself dead in Bengaluru on Friday. The tagline of the billboard was unmistakable: he lived life “King Size”.

To the world, Roy was the embodiment of the self-made Indian dream — a man who collected Rolls-Royces like others collect stamps and moved through the glitzy orbits of filmland and high society with effortless charisma. On Friday, that larger-than-life narrative met a silent, tragic end in a Langford Road office, leaving behind a story that is as much about the fragility of success as it is about the heights of ambition.

Before he was the billionaire chairman of the Confident Group, Roy was just a “front-bencher” at school. His childhood friends recall a boy who was barely five feet tall — long before he grew into the six-foot powerhouse the industry knew. “He was extremely tough mentally,” a school friend remembered, reflecting on the grit that saw Roy rise from his humble beginnings.

Roy didn’t inherit his empire; he built it. From his early days, learning the ropes under businessman-builder Paul Fernandes at Fern Valley in 1996 to his partnership with KK Namboodiri in 2000, Roy was a man in a hurry. Around 2005, he launched the Confident Group, turning it into a real estate juggernaut that spanned borders acquiring hundreds of acres of land.