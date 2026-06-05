Macro stability, supply assurances can aid India in returning to 7 per cent growth path in FY28: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran stated that macro stability and supply measures can place India on a 7 per cent growth trajectory in FY28.

Notably, pointing out the West Asia conflict that led to a rise in the energy and commodity prices, the Reserve Bank on Friday had lowered its GDP forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent. It had been estimated at 6.9 per cent estimated in April.

"We have no reason to second-guess them (RBI forecast) at this point, because there are both possibilities on the upside and on the downside with respect to the numbers that they have presented," he said.

"So, even if the growth were to slip below 7 per cent as the RBI forecast suggests, macro stability measures and supply assurances will bring us back to a 7 per cent plus growth track in FY28 or as soon as external conditions improve," he said.