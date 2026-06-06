RBI's reform package could attract 40-75 billion dollars inflows, pull rupee back to 92-93 levels: Reports

SBI research and Kotak Securities, in their research reports, highlighted that the recent Reserve Bank of India's announcements following the monetary policy committee meeting will aid to alter the rupee narrative from 'depreciation risk' to 'inflows'.

SBI points out that at least 40 billion dollars of capital flows will pull the rupee back toward 92-93 levels. Meanwhile, Kotak projects that the full package may bring 50-75 billion dollars.

Both houses expect the MPC to pause in August, keeping the repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a "neutral" stance, even as inflation vigilance rises and growth forecasts are trimmed.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously held the repo at 5.25 per cent and retained neutrality.

RBI cut FY27 real GDP growth 30 bps to 6.6 per cent on weak global demand, supply chain disruptions and El Nino risks.

Q3 growth was lowered 50 bps to 6.5 per cent. CPI inflation for FY27 was revised up 50 bps to 5.1 per cent, with Q3 at 5.9 per cent and Q4 at 5.4 per cent. Core CPI rose 30 bps to 4.7 per cent.

SBI notes the policy language has shifted toward "inflation vigilance and external sector defence" while signaling calm to avoid speculative attacks on the rupee.

RBI emphasized that rupee moves are sometimes out of sync with fundamentals, pushing back on calls for it to weaken toward 100.

The forward-looking impact comes from a slew of capital-flow reforms. RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route to include new 15-, 30- and 40-year G-secs and removed the 30 per cent short-maturity limit.