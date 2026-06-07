Gautam Adani regains title of Asia's richest person as group shares rally

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has regained the title of Asia's richest person after a surge in the shares of his group companies boosted his wealth, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings.

Forbes reported that the Adani Group chairman's net worth rose to about $89.2 billion on Friday, placing him ahead of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose fortune stood at $88 billion. SoftBank CEO and Japanese technology investor Masayoshi Son was ranked third with an estimated net worth of $87 billion.

The increase in Adani's wealth came as shares of several Adani Group companies advanced during trading. Adani Green Energy led the gains, rising 6.9%, while Adani Energy Solutions climbed 3.8%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Power also posted gains.

According to Forbes, Adani's fortune has grown by nearly $10 billion since last month, when the US Department of Justice dropped fraud-related charges against the Adani Group. The case stemmed from allegations that the conglomerate was involved in a $250 million bribery scheme linked to solar energy contracts.

The combined market value of six listed Adani Group companies stood at about $191 billion on Friday, Forbes reported.

Adani Power was the group's most valuable company at around $47.2 billion, followed by Adani Ports at $44.2 billion and Adani Enterprises at $44 billion. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas accounted for the remainder.