India unlikely to need additional borrowing as GDP growth momentum remains intact

The Indian economy is facing external pressures from rising fuel and fertiliser import costs due to the West Asia crisis, though the GDP growth momentum remains strong, supported by resilient domestic consumption.

Government sources told PTI on Tuesday that the FY27 Budget had taken into cognisance the uncertainties in the global economy around tariffs, and the government do not immediately need to account for additional borrowing or bring in supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

On the fiscal deficit front, sources said the budgeted target of 4.3 per cent of GDP is still intact, and the government is actively tapping its non-tax revenue areas like disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal.

"DIPAM and DPE have a year-long pipeline and also a medium-term outlook of disinvestment and asset monetisation. I would hope the budgeted Rs 80,000 crore under this head exceeds BE and both the departments are working on it," a source said, adding IDBI Bank disinvestment will happen going ahead.

Once the data of the April-June quarter and the impact of El Nino on the monsoon is available, the government will reassess the macroeconomic data in July.