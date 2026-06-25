Government restores commercial LPG supplies as West Asia energy concerns ease

The government on Thursday restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels and lifted sector-specific restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia conflict, citing improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported cargoes.

In a statement, the Petroleum Ministry said supplies of non-domestic packed LPG to hotels, restaurants and other commercial users have been fully normalised. Bulk LPG supplies, which were suspended when the crisis began, have also been partially resumed.

"In a major relief to industrial and commercial LPG consumers, the government has removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis," the statement said.

Also, "the supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has been relaxed by 50 per cent of the pre-crisis consumption levels, providing significant relief to commercial and industrial consumers," it said, adding that the restoration follows the recent improvement in the LPG supply situation.