West Asia conflict: Rs 6,500 crore textile exports to Gulf countries shrouded in uncertainty

CHENNAI: India’s textile industry is facing fresh geopolitical headwinds after Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran two days ago. India exports textile and apparel products worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore to the UAE alone and another Rs 1,500 crore to other parts of West Asia. Tiruppur accounts for shipments of around Rs 450–500 crore per month to West Asian countries.

The conflict has disrupted trade flows, with vessels remaining anchored at ports over the past two days. Exporters are still assessing the overall losses.

Ashish Gujarati, past president of the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, “We are still assessing the impact of the war that broke out in West Asia. West Asia is a major choke point for global trade. With this war, crude prices will shoot up drastically, making it non-feasible for the textile industry and triggering a surge in overall inflation. With crude prices rising, other raw material prices will also increase.”

He added that the closure of airspace in Qatar and Kuwait has pushed up airfares substantially. “We export Neura fabric to Iran. This supply has been affected due to the war,” he said.

One of the worst-affected segments is likely to be polyester yarn. Oil is the primary raw material for polyester yarn, derived from petroleum-based hydrocarbons such as para-xylene. These are processed into purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and ethylene glycol, which are polymerised under high heat to create polyester polymer that is spun into yarn. For one kg of yarn, nearly 85% to 90% of the input is PTA.