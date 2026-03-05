India-US trade deal 'close to finish line', says US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau

NEW DELHI: The proposed bilateral trade agreement between the United States and India is nearing completion and could boost significant economic opportunities for both the countries, said Deputy Secretary of the US Department of State Christopher Landau on Thursday.

During his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Landau said the partnership between United States and India must rest on reciprocity, mutual respect and shared interests. He noted that negotiations on the bilateral trade pact are “close to the finish line” and carry substantial economic promise for the two economies.

India and US announced the conclusions of negotiations of the first tranche of the trade agreement with the deal likely to be signed by March. However, with the verdict of the US Supreme Court striking down the tariff imposed by the US President Donald Trump, there has been some slowdown in the momentum.

The scheduled visit of the Indian negotiating team to the US in the last week of February also got rescheduled without a new date of visit being finalised.