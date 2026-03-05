Market snaps three-day losing streak despite ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising crude prices

Indian equities snapped their three-day losing streak despite ongoing hostilities between the US-Israel coalition and Iran, and rising crude prices. The recovery is supported by value buying at lower levels and a rally in global markets after three sessions of intense selling, said analysts.

The US announcement of providing security to cargo ships and oil tankers passing the important Strait of Hormuz and reports suggesting a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict also lifted sentiments even as both sides continue to exchange missiles on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex rose 899.71 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 80,015.90, while the NSE Nifty advanced 285.40 points, or 1.17%, to end at 24,765.90. Investor sentiment strengthened as the India VIX declined nearly 15%, signalling easing volatility and a renewed appetite for risk among market participants.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that sentiment received a boost after the US announced security and insurance guarantees for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including the possibility of military escorts for oil tankers to ensure uninterrupted global energy supplies amid tensions with Iran.

“The move helped ease concerns over potential disruptions to global oil flows and provided some relief to markets. Additional support came from reports suggesting that Iran may be exploring possible terms to end the conflict with the United States and Israel, raising hopes of a potential de-escalation, although officials remain cautious and regional tensions persist,” added Khemka.