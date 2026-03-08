Lulu operates chartered flights to fly in food articles to UAE

MUMBAI: Retail major Lulu Group has launched special air cargo operations from India and other key global markets to ensure a steady flow of food products into the war-hit UAE, which is its largest market and more air cargoes are planned in the coming days.

Fresh food supplies were flown into the UAE on special chartered cargo flight on Saturday as the retailer stepped up efforts to keep store shelves stocked, the company said in a statement.

The first cargo freighter flight was operated by Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, ferrying a shipment of about 80,000 kg of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi Saturday.

The retailer is planning more air cargo shipments in the coming days as part of efforts to maintain stock levels across its UAE stores.