Lulu operates chartered flights to fly in food articles to UAE

MUMBAI: Retail major Lulu Group has launched special air cargo operations from India and other key global markets to ensure a steady flow of food products into the war-hit UAE, which is its largest market and more air cargoes are planned in the coming days.
Fresh food supplies were flown into the UAE on special chartered cargo flight on Saturday as the retailer stepped up efforts to keep store shelves stocked, the company said in a statement.
The first cargo freighter flight was operated by Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, ferrying a shipment of about 80,000 kg of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi Saturday.
The retailer is planning more air cargo shipments in the coming days as part of efforts to maintain stock levels across its UAE stores.
Earlier this week, Lulu had transported around 80 tonne of meat from New Delhi, while additional consignments are being arranged from Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as other global sourcing markets including Melbourne.
The dedicated cargo flights allow large volumes of perishable goods to reach the Arab country, which has closed its airspace following attacks from the neighbouring Iran that’s being rained of bombs and missiles by the US and Israel since last Saturday, helping maintain steady supplies of fresh produce.
“Our priority is to ensure that families across the UAE continue to have access to fresh food and essential products without any concern,” said Yusuffali MA, Lulu group chairman was quoted as saying in a statement.
Yusuffali, the richest Malayalee, also reassured UAE residents that the group has a strong global sourcing and logistics network to ensure uninterrupted supplies and stable prices.