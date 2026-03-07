LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump says he’ll hit Iran harder; Israel continues to pound Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned US President Donald Trump that if he seeks escalation, Iran’s armed forces are prepared.

Araghchi said in a statement that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within the region had been “immediately killed” by Trump’s misinterpretation of Iran’s capabilities.

Trump’s “week-long misadventure has already cost the US military $100bn, in addition to the lives of young soldiers”, he said, adding that the cost would be transferred to the US populace.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of duping the US into fighting its wars, adding that it was a “war of choice” pursued by “Israeli-Firsters”.