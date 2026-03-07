LIVE

LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump says he’ll hit Iran harder; Israel continues to pound Lebanon

As the war goes into its second week, Trump claims Iran “surrendered” to its neighbours after Pezeshkian said Iranian forces will not target regional countries unless attacks originate from there.
Smoke ascends from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 6, 2026.
Smoke ascends from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 6, 2026.Photo |AFP
TNIE online desk

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered second week, with attacks continuing across Iran and other countries in the Middle East. Israeli army is carriying out more strikes on Lebanon.

  • Donald Trump says he’ll hit Iran harder: US President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that more Iranian officials will be targets, saying, “Today Iran will be hit very hard!,” while noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighboring nations over Tehran’s attacks.

  • Iran says it has right to defend itself: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that responding to the US and Israel’s “brutal military aggression” is the country’s inherent right to self-defence.

    It said that Tehran would continue to take action “until the aggression stops or until the United Nations Security Council fulfils its duty by identifying the aggressors.”

  • Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates all reported they intercepted missiles and drones on Saturday evening from Iran. The attacks underlined the limited powers exercised by the theocracy’s leaders over the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls the ballistic missiles targeting Israel and other countries.

  • 'Disarm Hezbollah': Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that his country would pay a "very heavy price" if it fails to disarm Hezbollah.

  • Evidence suggests the deadly blast at an Iranian elementary school was likely a U.S. airstrike: The Feb. 28 strike produced the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, prompting staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors. The U.S. has not accepted responsibility but said it was investigating the matter.

  • Iran apologises: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised on Saturday to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during the Islamic republic's war with Israel and the United States. He further said that the neigbours won't be targeted unless attacks are launched from them.

  • Flight operations: Dubai airport said Saturday it was partially resuming services shortly after it suspended operations.

  • The death toll continues to rise: At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.

Netanyahu says Israel has 'systematic plan to eradicate Iranian regime'

Iran’s foreign minister warns Trump Tehran is prepared for escalation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned US President Donald Trump that if he seeks escalation, Iran’s armed forces are prepared.

Araghchi said in a statement that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within the region had been “immediately killed” by Trump’s misinterpretation of Iran’s capabilities.

Trump’s “week-long misadventure has already cost the US military $100bn, in addition to the lives of young soldiers”, he said, adding that the cost would be transferred to the US populace.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of duping the US into fighting its wars, adding that it was a “war of choice” pursued by “Israeli-Firsters”.

'Be careful', Turkey warns Iran after missile shot down

Ankara on Saturday warned Tehran against any attempts to fire towards Turkish territory just days after NATO intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran heading towards Turkey.

"We are not a country that is easily provoked," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists in Istanbul.

"We spoke with our friends in Iran and said if this was a missile that lost its way, that's one thing. But if this is going to continue... our advice is: be careful, don't let anyone in Iran embark on such an adventure."

Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began

on Iran since Israel and the United States started the war against Tehran a week ago.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that roughly 7,500 munitions had been dropped on targets in Iran during the operation.

Separately, Israel's military said Saturday evening that it had begun a new "wave of strikes" in Tehran.

Rocket attack intercepted over US embassy in Baghdad: security sources 

Air defence systems intercepted rockets fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, security sources told AFP.

"Four rockets were launched... toward the embassy," a security official said, adding that air defences intercepted three, while one fell in an open area in the embassy's airbase.

Two other security sources confirmed the rocket attack, with one saying that all rockets were downed, including the one that fell in the airbase.

Death toll in Lebanon rises to nearly 300

The number of people killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since Monday has risen to 294, with another 1,023 wounded, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

It was not clear how many of them were civilians. Tens of thousands more have been displaced.

UAE authorities report minor damage to Dubai tower

The United Arab Emirates’ Dubai Media office said Saturday that falling shrapnel from interception of projectiles from Iran caused a minor damage to the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, an area with many luxury high rises. There were no injuries reported.

UAE authorities say debris killed one person

The United Arab Emirates’ Dubai media office said late Saturday that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Barsha area and killed an “Asian driver.”

This brings the number of people killed in the UAE since the war began to four. Authorities have said all were foreign nationals.

New airstrikes heard in Tehran

Several airstrikes have shaken neighborhoods in Tehran’s east and southwest. Israel’s military has confirmed a new wave of strikes.

West Asia conflict
Iran War

Key Events

Iran’s foreign minister warns Trump Tehran is prepared for escalation

'Be careful', Turkey warns Iran after missile shot down

UAE authorities say debris killed one person

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com