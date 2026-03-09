Crude shock wipes out Rs 9 lakh crore from market

Investors lost over Rs 9 lakh crore in market value on Monday as India’s equity market plunged amid a crude oil surge of up to 29% overnight, triggered by escalating West Asia tensions. The sell-off fueled inflation fears, particularly for oil-importing nations like India, with BSE-listed firms’ market cap dropping to Rs 441.10 lakh crore from Rs 449.35 lakh crore.

Brent crude spiked to $119/barrel amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which handles 20% of global oil and 40% of India’s crude imports. Limited storage in producer nations and attacks on oil/gas infrastructure and vessels also contributed to the spike. As of 9 pm on Monday, Brent crude was trading in the range of $98-99/barrel.

The benchmark index BSE Sensex crashed nearly 2,500 points on Monday morning to hit a low of 77,057 while the NSE Nifty50 fell more than 750 points to below 23,700. The market trimmed losses and at the close, the Sensex fell 1,352.74 points, or 171%, to 77,566.16, while the Nifty declined 422.40 points, or 1.73%, to settle at 24,028.05.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices dropped about 2% each. Sectorally, all indices ended in the red, with Auto, Capital Goods, Metal, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, and Private Bank sectors registering declines of 2–4$. 42 stocks in the Nifty50 pack were deep in the red with Tata Motors, Ultratech, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors falling the most.

The domestic market downturn echoed global trends. Asian indices were deep in the red on Monday with Japanese and Korean indices falling 6%-7%. South Korea’s Kospi hit a lower circuit (for the second time in four trading sessions).

According to SBI Securities, higher energy prices (crude oil, natural gas, coal) are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months along with an impact on economic activities across major oil consumers such as India, Japan, China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Given that India is a key importer of oil, higher crude prices are a key macro headwind for the country. This may exert pressure on inflation, currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment.