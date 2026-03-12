Economists see crude price surge having limited impact on inflation

MUMBAI: Economists do not see the surging crude prices having a major impact on inflation nor warranting any monetary policy measures by the central bank soon.

The comments came on a day when the Centre released the first full month retail inflation based on the new base year for February which printed in at an expected 3.2%, up from 2.75% in January. But the February reading has nothing to do with the crude surge as the Iran war began only on February 27.

Inflation continued to trend up in February, rising to 3.2% on-year from 2.75% in January, hitting an 11-month high and the fourth successive months of upward move. The pickup was largely driven by base effects while price pressures eased in sequential terms, said economists.

“Domestic fuel prices are cushioned by oil marketing companies’ high margins and the country’s electricity mix, which relies largely on coal and renewables. We don't expect the RBI to hike the policy rate soon as we see only limited impact of the surging crude prices on inflation,” Alexandra Hermann, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note Thursday.

She further said the ongoing energy price surge is happening against a much more benign inflation backdrop than in 2022 (when the Ukraine war began leading to a massive spike in oil prices). “At that time, elevated food and core price pressures had already pushed inflation closer to the Reserve Bank’s 6% upper limit, leaving the economy more vulnerable to additional price shocks than it is now,” she said.

But she was quick to warn that “in a more severe scenario, if global oil prices average around $140 a barrel for two months (as it did during the initial months of the Ukraine war), monetary policy settings may tighten by June.”

Senior economist at DBS Bank Radhika Rao also does not see any chance of an immediate increase in retail prices of petroleum products.