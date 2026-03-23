West Asia Crisis: Bloodbath in D-Street, investors lose Rs 13.5 lakh crores

India's equity market crashed again on Monday as tensions in West Asia show no signs of de-escalation. The BSE Sensex fell 1,837 points, or 2.46%, to end at 72,696, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 602 points, or 2.6%, to 22,512. Notably, this marked the lowest closing level since April 2025.

Investors' lost a staggering Rs 13.5 lakh crore within minutes as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 415.21 lakh crore from Rs 428.76 lakh crore on Friday. The broader market witnessed severe damage, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling about 4% each. Out of the Nifty 500 universe, only 15 stocks managed to close in positive territory, underlining the intensity and widespread nature of the sell-off across market capitalisations.

The fresh fall is attributed to geopolitical tensions turning for the worse during the weekend as US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum, warning of strikes on Iran's power grid unless Tehran restores access to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with threats to target critical infrastructure throughout West Asia if the US attacks its power plants.

The escalation, now in its fourth week, has crippled shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint funnelling about 20% of global oil supply, 40% of India's oil import and a third of the liquefied natural gas trade. This has led to a sharp surge in crude oil and gas prices, with Brent crude prices trading between $110-115 a barrel.

Higher oil prices are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months, exerting pressure on currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment. The fall in the Indian market also mirrored the trend in the Asian market as Japan's Nikkei 225, China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi fell between 4% and 7% on Monday.