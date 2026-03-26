Longer war to crimp fertiliser production by 10-15%, raise subsidy bill by Rs 25,000 crore: Crisil

MUMBAI: The ongoing supply-chain disruptions can impact the country’s production of both complex fertilisers and urea by up to 10-15% if the West Asia conflict lasts longer, affecting agricultural output and thus the food security of millions.

The increase in prices of raw materials and imported fertilisers is likely to increase the working capital requirement of players and also raise the subsidy bill by Rs 20,000-25,000 crore from the already budgeted Rs 1.7 trillion for the next fiscal, Crisil Ratings warned in a report Thursday.

According to Nitin Bansal, an associate director of the agency, factoring in the elevated input costs and imported fertiliser prices for a quarter, the overall subsidy budget is likely to increase by 12-15% from the initial estimates of Rs 1.71 trillion for fiscal 2027. While the government has been prompt in clearing subsidy dues in the past five years, timeliness and adequacy of subsidy support will have a bearing on the working capital cycle of players.

Urea accounts for 45% of fertiliser consumption in the country, while complex fertilisers (diammonium phosphate, or DAP, and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, or NPK) make up a third of the domestic demand, and the rest includes single super phosphate (SSP) and muriate of potash (MoP).

The import dependence for these materials remains high, with 20% of urea and one-third of complex fertilisers, primarily DAP, being imported. Furthermore, the key raw materials for urea (natural gas, which comprises 80% of the raw material cost) and complex fertilisers (ammonia and phosphoric acid) are largely imported due to limited domestic reserves, Crisil added.