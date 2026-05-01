Adani plans major overhaul within company to speed up decisions, reshape partnerships

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday outlined a sweeping internal transformation plan for the Adani Group, centred on faster decision-making, stronger contractor partnerships and large-scale workforce skilling, as he linked the conglomerate's growth to India's broader development ambitions.
Speaking to employees on International Labour Day, Adani said the group would adopt a "three-layer model" to flatten hierarchies and accelerate execution.
"We want decisions that currently take three days... to be made in just three hours," he said.
The Adani group chairman also announced a "partnership model" aimed at consolidating vendors and contractors into a smaller pool of accountable partners, alongside a renewed push on training and career progression through initiatives, such as the proposed Adani Training Academy.
"These three changes... are incomplete without one another," he said, describing them as foundational to sustaining growth across the group's businesses.
"We've begun work on three major transformations, three pillars," he said.
"The first pillar is the 3-layer model. As organisations grow larger, decisions become slower, and things take longer to move from one level to another. We don't want this to happen."
The three-layer model aims to flatten the organisation so that responsibility is clear and decisions can be made quickly.
"When layers are reduced, decisions are made faster, work speed increases, and the entire organisation is filled with new energy," he said.
The second pillar, he said, is the Partnership Model.
"Our employees provide direction to the work, while our partners - contractors, suppliers, and vendors - execute that work on the ground and give it momentum. However, as we expanded our operations, a challenge emerged."
Today, at many of the Adani group sites, more than 100 contractors are working simultaneously.
Coordinating so many people requires a distinct organisational framework.
This takes time, creates additional hierarchical layers, and slows down the decision-making process.
"We intend to change this. Our endeavour is to work with a selected group of strong and reliable partners. Who can take responsibility for the entire task and complete it better, faster, and more effectively. This will simplify coordination, reduce layers, clarify responsibility, and distribute the pace of work," he said.
The goal of the Partnership Model is not just to complete projects but also empower people to move forward, he said.
"The third pillar is - Learning and Development. If we are to maintain momentum in our work, and if we are to make enduring partnerships it is important that our people continue to learn. We want to ensure that there is a clear and defined path for every individual to advance and progress," he said.
If someone is unskilled, they should become semi-skilled; from semi-skilled, they should progress to being skilled; and eventually, they should rise to become a supervisor, manager, or leader.
And for this, the conglomerate is setting up the Adani Training Academy to help individual upgrade skills and learn technology.
Adani framed the overhaul within India's long-term economic trajectory, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.
"This resolve cannot be fulfilled through the efforts of any single individual... over 1.4 billion citizens... must unite," he said.
The ports-to-power conglomerate is in the midst of an aggressive expansion phase.
Adani said the group, which built assets worth about Rs 2 lakh crore over its first 35 years, expects to add a similar amount in a single year.
"This isn't just a number - it's the result of all your hard work," he told employees.
He cited key infrastructure projects - including the Mundra port, Vizhinjam port in Kerala, a large renewable energy park in Khavda in Gujarat, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport - as examples of the group's role in "nation-building."
On social infrastructure, Adani highlighted the redevelopment of Dharavi in Mumbai, calling it "perhaps, the world's largest and most challenging endeavour in human transformation".
"We did not make this decision for the sake of profit... Dharavi has stood as a symbol of our collective failure," he said, adding that the project aims to improve living standards for residents.
Adani also detailed workforce-focused measures, including prioritising local hiring, expanding skill development programmes and improving worker welfare.
The group plans to build air-conditioned housing for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda, along with a large-scale kitchen facility in Mundra to serve up to 1,00,000 meals daily.
Reflecting on the company's growth from a 20-member team to a workforce of more than 4,00,000, Adani said: "Even if I may not be able to remember every name, the bond I share with you...remains just as strong".
Invoking a moral of collective contribution, he added: "It does not matter whether your contribution is big or small; what matters is whether you made a contribution at all".
Positioning employees as central to India's growth story, Adani concluded: "You are not merely employees...you are nation-builders".