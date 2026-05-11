Asian shares are mixed and oil jumps 4% after Trump rejects Iran's response to ceasefire proposal

HONG KONG: Asian stocks were mixed Monday after Wall Street set more records, and oil surged more than 4% following US President Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's response to the latest U.S. proposal on ending the war in Iran.

U.S. futures edged lower.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 62,486.84 after briefing reaching another record high in intraday trading at above 63,300. Technology-focused investment holding company SoftBank Group, one of Japan's largest stocks, fell more than 5%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 4.1% to 7,804.71. It also hit an all-time intraday high, led by gains from tech-related stocks including Samsung Electronics and memory chip maker SK Hynix.

Technology-related stocks and growing artificial intelligence-related interest have supported markets in Japan and South Korea despite the Iran war, with the Nikkei 225 and Kospi rising more than 10% and 30%, respectively, over the past month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 26,319.93. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.9% to 4,219.13, following official data Monday that showed China's factory gate prices rose 2.8% in April from a year ago, the highest since 2022, as well as better-than-expected export figures released over the weekend.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6%. Taiwan's Taiex traded 0.9% higher, and India's Sensex fell 1.3%.