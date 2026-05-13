Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam later this month as BrahMos deal gathers pace

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to travel to Vietnam later this month for a two-day visit aimed at expanding the rapidly growing defence partnership between the two countries, sources in the defence and security establishment told TNIE.

The visit, likely in the third week of May, will focus on the proposed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal, naval cooperation, military sustainment support and broader strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific.

The trip comes close on the heels of Vietnamese President To Lam and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang’s visit to India earlier this month, during which both sides publicly signalled a push towards deeper defence-industrial cooperation.

Sources said the proposed export of the shore-based anti-ship variant of the BrahMos missile system remains one of the key agenda items. The deal, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,800 crore, is learnt to be in advanced stages.

Vietnam has long sought the BrahMos system to strengthen its coastal defence posture in the South China Sea, where it remains engaged in territorial disputes with China.