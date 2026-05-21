US team may visit India next month for BTA talks: Commerce Minister Goyal

A US team is likely to visit India next month for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal's comments come after the Indian side had visited Washington in April for in-person meetings with US counterparts to finalise details of the interim pact and advance negotiations under the broader BTA.

When asked if the US chief negotiator for the BTA will accompany US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Goyal said "he's not coming with him, but there is some plan for them to come next month".

Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to further cooperation in the fields of trade, defence and energy. This will be his first visit to India.

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement.

However, a US Supreme Court ruling struck down all reciprocal tariffs, which had served as the Trump administration's main instrument for negotiating trade deals with partner countries.

Following that, the US imposed 10 per cent additional duties on all imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act for 150 days from February 24 this year. It also opened two probes under Section 301 of the Act against key exporters for their excess production capacities and labour standards.

Under Section 122, tariffs of up to 15 per cent can be imposed for a maximum period of 150 days. However, under Section 301, there is no cap on the duties that can be levied by the US if investigations conclude that measures adopted by trading partners are harming US interests.

India has submitted its response to both the investigations, and consultations between the two sides are underway.