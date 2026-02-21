Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15% day after Supreme Court ruling

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is raising the worldwide tariffs on goods entering the United States from 10 percent to 15 percent "effective immediately," a day after the Supreme Court largely struck down his sweeping duties.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was making the decision after a "thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday” by the court.

He said he was raising the tariffs "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."

"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" he added.

The US Supreme Court on Friday, in a six-three ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that Trump's use of a 1977 law to impose tariffs exceeded his authority.

The justices ruled that the law at issue -- the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA -- did not grant the power to the US President to impose tariffs on trading partners. The court emphasized that the law on imposing tariffs is only meant for use in national emergencies.