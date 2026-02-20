Trump announces new 10 per cent global tariff, says Supreme Court influenced by 'foreign interests'

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a new extra 10 per cent global tariff on US trade partners after vowing to use other methods to reinstate his signature economic policy which was struck down by the country's Supreme Court earlier in the day.

"The Supreme Court's decision today made a president's ability to both regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and more crystal clear, rather than less," he said.

"Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected," Trump told a press conference, adding that these options could also bring in more revenue.

Trump, who had nominated two of the justices who repudiated him, responded furiously, accusing the court of being influenced by "foreign interests."

"It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests," Trump told journalists.

Calling the Supreme Court decision "deeply disappointing," Trump said he was "absolutely ashamed" of "certain members" of the conservative-dominated court who ruled against him.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump said.