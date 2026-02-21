'Nothing changes, they’ll pay tariffs, we won’t': Trump on US-India trade deal despite court setback

US President Donald Trump has asserted that "nothing changes" in the proposed trade deal with India, despite a US Supreme Court ruling that went against his sweeping tariff measures.

Speaking at a White House press conference after the court ruling, Trump announced an additional 10% levy on certain imports into the US.

He said the framework for an interim trade deal with India, expected to be signed soon, "remained intact" and further described his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "great."

"Nothing changes. They'll (India) be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. So deal with India is they pay tariffs. This is a reversal for what it used to be," Trump said.

"As you know, India and I think Prime Minister Modi is a great gentleman, a great man, actually, but he was much smarter than the people that he was against in terms of the United States, he was ripping us off. So we made a deal with India. It's a fair deal now, and we are not paying tariffs to them, and they are paying tariffs. We did a little flip," he added.

"The India deal is on... all the deals are on, we're just going to do it" in a different way, Trump said.