'11 jets shot down, 25 million lives saved': Trump repeats claim he ended India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he had threatened to impose 200% tariffs on India and Pakistan last summer to stop fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, repeating his claim that he helped end the conflict.

Speaking at his 'Board of Peace' meeting in Washington, Trump again said he had saved millions of lives during the standoff, adding that “there’s nothing like money” to force de-escalation.

He also raised the number of jets he claimed were shot down during the conflict to 11, up from an earlier figure of eight, and repeated that he had spoken to Prime Minster Narendra Modi to resolve the crisis.

Notably, India has consistently rejected any suggestion of third-party mediation in the dispute.

As he addressed the event, Trump listed the conflicts he helped end and asked leaders of the countries to stand up as he mentioned the nations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the event along with leaders of the other nations who have signed up to join the Trump-led organisation.

Trump asked Sharif to stand up and then said, "I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. He's excited. He's watching us right now."

"Pakistan and India. That was a big one. I think you should actually stand, come please stand just for a second. Pakistan and India. Thank you very much," Trump said.

As he spoke about ending the war between India and Pakistan last summer, Trump said he likes Sharif and the country's Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, whom he called a "great guy".

"There was some fighting going on when I got to know him (Sharif) and your Field Marshal General. Great, Great General. Great Field Marshal, a great guy," he said.

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved "25 million lives" when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, Trump had claimed that Sharif said he had saved 10 million lives by ending the conflict between the two nations.

"You made that statement," Trump said to Sharif.

"I said 25 million lives, could have been much more actually, but it was really a beautiful thing. That war was raging. Planes were being shot down, and it was Pakistan and India," he added.