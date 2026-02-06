Trump claims again that he stopped war between India, Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again asserted that his administration had prevented a war between India and Pakistan last year, repeating a claim that New Delhi has consistently rejected.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said he had “ended eight raging wars” within a year, listing among them conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and India and Pakistan.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before.

We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others.

I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.